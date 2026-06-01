From Mandaluyong to the global stage: Matty Juniosa’s remarkable BGT journey

Competing against some of the strongest acts in the competition, Juniosa emerged as the highest-placing solo singer of the season. The title ultimately went to Hawkstone Farmers Choir, while Celestial and dance pair Anastasiia and Salsa secured second and third places, respectively.

For many viewers, however, Juniosa’s story became one of the defining narratives of the season.

His rise began with a stunning audition that left judges and audiences in awe. Delivering a soaring rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” he earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell, sending him straight through to the semifinals.

The momentum only grew from there.

During the live semifinals, Juniosa delivered another unforgettable performance with Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” prompting judge Amanda Holden to award him a second Golden Buzzer. The rare achievement instantly secured his place in the final and further established him as one of the competition’s standout contenders.

His performances consistently drew praise from the judging panel, with accolades focused not only on his impressive vocal range but also on his ability to connect emotionally with every song he performed.

Long before his success in Britain, Juniosa was already familiar to Filipino audiences. He first gained recognition as a contestant on the inaugural season of Idol Philippines before joining the vocal group iDolls, where he continued to develop his artistry and stage presence.

In 2022, he made the bold decision to relocate to Scotland to pursue formal training in musical theater at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. The move marked the beginning of a new chapter filled with challenges, growth, and opportunities.

While studying abroad, Juniosa balanced his artistic ambitions with part-time work, steadily building a career in theater. His growing list of stage credits includes productions such as Kinky Boots, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Oscar at the Crown, and Ne Zha.

His success has continued beyond reality television. Juniosa recently earned a major career milestone after being cast as Annas in the celebrated West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar, further solidifying his place in the international theater community.

Although the Britain’s Got Talent crown ultimately went elsewhere, Juniosa’s fourth-place finish represents far more than a ranking. It is the culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in his craft.

For many Filipinos watching around the world, his achievement stands as a powerful reminder that talent, perseverance, and courage can open doors far beyond home shores.

From local singing competitions to the bright lights of Britain’s biggest talent stage, Matty Juniosa has proven that his story is only just beginning.