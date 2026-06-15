Marcos, Putin to tackle energy, food security in Russia meeting

Speaking at a briefing in Malacañang, Deputy Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs and ASEAN 2026 spokesperson Dominic Xavier said the meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, will focus on issues of mutual importance.

“The meeting will most likely focus on food security and energy security that are mutually important for both countries, for the Philippines and Russia,” Xavier said.

He added that the two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and international developments, including the impact of tensions in the Middle East on global energy and food supply.

The bilateral talks will likewise cover efforts to deepen Philippines-Russia relations in tourism, education, culture, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Xavier noted that around 15,000 Filipinos currently work in Russia in various sectors, including engineering, education, and services.

He also said the leaders may explore cooperation on fuel diversification, oil and natural gas supply, renewable energy, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“We also would like to push support for the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security and the ASEAN Power Grid... for us to continue our purpose of becoming resilient,” Xavier said.

President Marcos' participation in the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marks his first visit to the Russian Federation since assuming office and coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Russia this year.