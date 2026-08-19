It would be easy to describe her career in dates and titles, but that would rather miss the point. Tita Cora’s great achievement was making Filipino dance hailed not just as performance art but rather a living language altogether.

Under her direction, UP Filipiniana became the first Philippine dance group to win the Grand Prix in Dance and Music at the 1978 Wine and Folkloric Festival in Dijon, France, earning the prestigious Collar of Gold and Disc of Gold. The group would go on to perform across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

She was equally committed to the work before the applause as she has undertaken extensive research to bring indigenous traditions, among them the Ifugao funeral dance, Tiruray festival dance, Manobo courtship dance and Maranao fan dance, into formal performance repertoires.

Her influence traveled through people, too. Generoso “Gener” Caringal, who would become one of the country's major choreographers and a 2024 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining awardee, began dancing under her at 16 at the University of the East. He later credited his formation in folk dance, jazz and modern dance to teachers including the Professor Iñigo.