There are individuals who dance to express themselves and make them seen, while there are some who quietly and steadily shape the world in which dances are much more appreciated and is possible for everyone to perform. Professor Corazon Generoso-Iñigo belonged to both, but she probably leaned much more on the latter, the rarer category.
Fondly called Ma’am Cora or Tita Cora by some friends and younger peers, died last 5 August at 95, one of the pioneering figures of Philippine folk dance and ballet — a dancer, choreographer, teacher and formidable keeper of Filipino movement. She taught at the College of Human Kinetics in the University of the Philippines Diliman from 1973 to 1996, where she also led the UP Filipiniana Dance Group for nearly two decades, from 1973 to 1991.
It would be easy to describe her career in dates and titles, but that would rather miss the point. Tita Cora’s great achievement was making Filipino dance hailed not just as performance art but rather a living language altogether.
Under her direction, UP Filipiniana became the first Philippine dance group to win the Grand Prix in Dance and Music at the 1978 Wine and Folkloric Festival in Dijon, France, earning the prestigious Collar of Gold and Disc of Gold. The group would go on to perform across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.
She was equally committed to the work before the applause as she has undertaken extensive research to bring indigenous traditions, among them the Ifugao funeral dance, Tiruray festival dance, Manobo courtship dance and Maranao fan dance, into formal performance repertoires.
Her influence traveled through people, too. Generoso “Gener” Caringal, who would become one of the country's major choreographers and a 2024 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining awardee, began dancing under her at 16 at the University of the East. He later credited his formation in folk dance, jazz and modern dance to teachers including the Professor Iñigo.
And perhaps the most telling tribute came not from an award citation but from Patrick Alcedo, who recalled Brava Corazon, a 1996 program mounted in her honor, describing her as someone who had “trained many dance choreographers and artists.”
That may be the best way to remember Tita Cora, not as someone who stood at the end of a stage, waiting for applause, but as someone who spent a lifetime putting people on it.
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts put it simply: “Through her artistry, leadership, and mentorship, she inspired generations of Filipino dancers and artists, leaving a lasting imprint on the Philippine dance community.”
“Her contributions remain part of the living heritage of Philippine dance, carried forward by the artists and communities she helped inspire. Her legacy dances on,” the organization added.