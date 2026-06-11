German leader sets Manila visit

ASEAN partner

Germany has been a development partner of ASEAN since 2016 and a constant voice for the rule of law and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

On the last day of the German leader, President Marcos will also leave the country to visit Kazan, Russia, from 17 to 18 June.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President, as this year’s ASEAN chairman, will spearhead the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit.

“This is an event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations. Russia is a dialogue partner of the regional bloc. As ASEAN chair, we will spearhead the review of the state of our cooperation and relations with Russia. This will include discussions on measures to deepen and broaden further the ties between the Philippines and Russia and between ASEAN and Russia,” she said.

The Palace spokesperson, however, did not say whether President Marcos and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting while he is in Kazan.

A Palace source said the Philippine government is still “seeking” an appointment with the Russian government.