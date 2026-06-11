German leader sets Manila visit

The president of Germany is set to arrive in the country for a two-day state visit, Malacañang Palace announced.
In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will welcome German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will arrive in the Philippines for a state visit on 15 to 17 June.
The two leaders are expected to discuss issues of mutual interest, including defense, peacebuilding, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, and people-to-people exchanges.
They will also exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest, including the Philippines’ ongoing chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Steinmeier’s visit marks a key moment in the over seven-decade-long diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany.
The last visit by a German Head of State was undertaken by German President and Mrs. Heinrich Lübke in 1963.
Germany is the largest trading and investment partner of the Philippines among European Union countries, with notable German businesses operating in the country, including Siemens, Lufthansa Technik, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, and Bosch.
ASEAN partner
Germany has been a development partner of ASEAN since 2016 and a constant voice for the rule of law and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.
On the last day of the German leader, President Marcos will also leave the country to visit Kazan, Russia, from 17 to 18 June.
Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President, as this year’s ASEAN chairman, will spearhead the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit.
“This is an event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations. Russia is a dialogue partner of the regional bloc. As ASEAN chair, we will spearhead the review of the state of our cooperation and relations with Russia. This will include discussions on measures to deepen and broaden further the ties between the Philippines and Russia and between ASEAN and Russia,” she said.
The Palace spokesperson, however, did not say whether President Marcos and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting while he is in Kazan.
A Palace source said the Philippine government is still “seeking” an appointment with the Russian government.