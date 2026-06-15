Marcos pushes whole-of-nation response for Mindanao quake victims

"What President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wants is a whole-of-nation approach. While we are handling relief, food and immediate recovery through cash assistance," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in an interview with DZBB.

Gatchalian said multiple government agencies have been tasked with specific recovery responsibilities to ensure a coordinated response.

The National Housing Authority and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development will oversee housing and reconstruction efforts, while the Department of Labor and Employment will supervise cash-for-work programs.

"In this big tragedy, one department cannot handle it; we need to work as a team," Gatchalian said.

He added that the Department of Public Works and Highways has been clearing roads to facilitate the delivery of relief supplies, while the Department of Health is providing medical assistance and psychosocial interventions for affected residents.

According to the latest Disaster Response Operations Management, Information and Communication (DROMIC) report, the DSWD has provided more than P124.9 million worth of humanitarian assistance to displaced families in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

The agency has also distributed around 153,000 family food packs to earthquake victims.

Gatchalian, however, urged local chief executives in affected areas to immediately submit validated lists of displaced residents to speed up the distribution of Emergency Cash Transfer assistance.

"Our goal is to get the list this afternoon for us to review it. Hopefully by this Saturday up to next week, our payouts will continue," he said.

The coordinated response comes as government agencies continue relief, rehabilitation and recovery efforts for thousands of families still affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao.