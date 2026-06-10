Marcos leads distribution of services, food packs in Sarangani

According to the DSWD, the president was in General Santos City to check on the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and delivery services and assistance to families affected by the disaster.

Marcos directed the DSWD to distribute financial assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, 1,200 family food packs family food packs (FFPs), and delivery of hot meals thru the mobile kitchen. The visit is part of his administration’s whole-of-government approach to ensure no Filipino is left behind.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelei Pacquiao and DSWD Field Office (FO) 12 - SOCCKSARGEN Regional Director Loreto Jr. Cabaya accompanied Marcos and Gatchalian during their inspection.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Command Center (MCC) of the DSWD arrived on Tuesday and was immediately deployed at Malita, Davao Occidental, undergoing necessary operation preparations that will boost the communication between responding agencies to those affected by the earthquake.

The Angels in Red Vests were present to strengthen data gathering, monitoring and communication efforts to expedite the processing of information coming from communities and boost the coordination of the local government and concerned government agencies.

Thru the MCC, the DSWD can now deliver faster, more efficient, and more organized disaster response to affected areas in the region.