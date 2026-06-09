Marcos to visit quake-hit Mindanao; orders aid, hospital checks

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, however, did not disclose when the President would travel to the affected areas.

Castro said Marcos convened a situation briefing in Malacañang with Cabinet secretaries and key government officials to coordinate the government's disaster response and ensure that relief operations continue without interruption.

She assured affected residents that food assistance is being delivered around the clock, including to isolated communities.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development had distributed 2,045 family food packs, 2,705 ready-to-eat food boxes and 360 non-food items to affected families in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Beyond relief goods, Castro said the administration is prioritizing the safety of displaced residents by ensuring they have secure temporary shelters.

The President also directed the Department of Health, led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, and the Department of Public Works and Highways, headed by Secretary Vince Dizon, to immediately assess hospitals affected by the earthquake.

"Ipinag-utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na siguraduhin ang kapakanan ng mga pasyente sa mga ospital na naapektuhan ng lindol kahapon sa Mindanao," Castro said.

She added that Marcos instructed Department of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin to prioritize the restoration of electricity in hospitals.

Castro said the DSWD is coordinating with the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Coast Guard to airlift relief supplies to areas that remain inaccessible by land.

The Department of Health has also deployed medical teams and supplies, while the Department of Education continues to coordinate with local government units to ensure the safety of students and schools.

Meanwhile, Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda reported that communications services in affected areas remain stable.

The Department of Energy also confirmed that power has been restored in many parts of Mindanao, while the Department of Public Works and Highways continues clearing and reopening damaged roads.

Castro added that the Bucana Bridge in Davao City remains structurally sound and passable, allowing the uninterrupted movement of relief goods and emergency responders.