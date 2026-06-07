Heart of the home: Moms building futures online

Mothers have long been the most resourceful figures in the household, balancing care, sacrifice and ingenuity in ways that often go uncelebrated. In many Filipino homes, they are the steady hands that stretch limited resources, manage daily needs, and ensure that love remains the foundation even amid financial constraints.
This set the tone for the 18th Asian Innovation Forum, held on 29 May at the Aguilar Sports Complex in Barangay Pilar Village, Las Piñas City, which focused on “Empowering Moms in the Digital Economy.”
Timed for a month that honors mothers, the forum reframed motherhood through the lens of digital transformation and entrepreneurship. The discussion centered on a powerful shift: technology is no longer just a tool for convenience, but a gateway to independence.
Digital entrepreneurship can now be a practical bridge between home life and financial empowerment. Through social media platforms, online marketplaces and emerging financial technologies, mothers are now able to build businesses without stepping away from their families. Work can be structured around school runs, household routines and family responsibilities, giving them both flexibility and control over how they earn income.
Mobile wallets and digital banking systems such as Maya, along with microfinancing platforms supported by government agencies like the Department of Trade and Industry and its financing arm, the Small Business Corporation, allows MSME’s specially mompreneurs to access credit, manage earnings, and sustain micro enterprises with far greater ease than in the past. What once required physical paperwork and institutional barriers can now be done through a mobile device, opening doors for thousands of small business owners.
Speaking for the local government, Las Piñas City Mayor April Aguilar Nery attended the event to express support for initiatives that strengthen women’s participation in entrepreneurship, as this remains a priority of the city government in advancing inclusive growth and skills development.
Councilor Alelee Aguilar-Andanar, known for her Hakhak Challenge for sari-sari store owners, spoke about how empowering mothers through innovation and business support creates ripple effects that benefit entire households and communities.
For Las Piñas City, cultivating partnerships between the local government and private institutions has proven vital in expanding opportunities, it builds an ecosystem that recognizes those who sustain businesses as central drivers of grassroots economic activity.
Yet beyond policy, technology and financing frameworks, one of the most compelling moments of the forum came from a lived story. Las Piñas mompreneur Jocelyn Villanueva, who has spent more than a decade building and rebuilding businesses, received pre-approval for a P1 million loan from the Small Business Corporation during the event.
Her journey began with small-scale trading of restaurant supplies in 2014, later evolving into a canteen business, a laundry shop, and eventually Apvil Graphics and Sign Printing, which now operates five branches across the city. Through these ventures, she was able to support the education of her three children, each pursuing professional degrees in multimedia arts, information technology and psychology.
Her experience served as a grounding reminder that business is not merely about earning, but about purpose, perseverance and the courage to embrace risk in pursuit of growth. It beautifully embodied the essence of the Asian Innovation Forum, where everyday entrepreneurs are brought closer to institutions that help transform effort into enduring success.
These are the kinds of stories DAILY TRIBUNE strives to tell as it continues bringing the Asian Innovation Forum closer to MSMEs seeking more secure and meaningful futures for their families.
Over the past five years, the initiative has worked to bridge Filipino entrepreneurs with government agencies and private sector partners that help them build more stable and sustainable livelihoods.
This mission extends beyond mothers alone and reaches all aspiring, active and struggling MSMEs yet to be reached. In 2026, with rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of daily essentials making everyday living more difficult for many Filipinos, we are reminded of the enduring resilience of mothers in our lives.
In the same spirit, we hope to remain a steady light, guiding Filipinos toward a more dignified and meaningful way of living.
The 18th Asian Innovation Forum was made possible through Maya, the Small Business Corporation, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Grab, Tipuno X and NutriAsia, drawing more than 300 participants from the government, private sector, and entrepreneurial community of Las Piñas City.