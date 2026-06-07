Heart of the home: Moms building futures online

Mothers have long been the most resourceful figures in the household, balancing care, sacrifice and ingenuity in ways that often go uncelebrated. In many Filipino homes, they are the steady hands that stretch limited resources, manage daily needs, and ensure that love remains the foundation even amid financial constraints.

This set the tone for the 18th Asian Innovation Forum, held on 29 May at the Aguilar Sports Complex in Barangay Pilar Village, Las Piñas City, which focused on “Empowering Moms in the Digital Economy.”