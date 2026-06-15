DSWD ramps up relief, cash assistance for Mindanao quake victims

From the start of relief operations, the DSWD said it has already distributed nearly 153,000 family food packs to affected families across Mindanao.

As recovery efforts shift, Gatchalian said the agency is preparing to transition from immediate relief to cash assistance for affected residents.

“Our goal is to secure the list in the afternoon, analyze it, and hopefully, this Saturday, all the way to next week, our payout continues [to help residents affected by the earthquake],” Gatchalian said.

The secretary also said funding for the cash assistance will come from the department’s Quick Response Fund, designed for disaster situations, emphasizing that the government’s response follows a “whole-of-nation approach” to ensure coordinated support for disaster-hit communities.

The DSWD continues to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) and relevant agencies as relief and rehabilitation efforts are ongoing in the area.