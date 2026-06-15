Army recovers high-powered firearms, war materiel in Quirino province

According to the PA, these firearm recoveries were led by the 86th Infantry “Highlander” Battalion, and were made possible through the joint efforts of the 86IB together with partner agencies and counterparts from National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Region 2, 52nd Military Intelligence Company (52MICO), 95IB, 17IB, and the PNP.

On 22 March 2026, a joint intelligence operation resulted in the voluntary surrender of one M16 rifle, two alloy magazines, and five rounds of 5.56mm ball ammunition by a coopted former communist terrorist group (CTG) contact/ courier.

On 10 April 2026, joint intelligence operations led to the successful recovery of one US Springfield Garand rifle, 47 rounds of .30 caliber ball ammunition, six Garand clip magazines, one US M1 Inland Division Carbine rifle, and one carbine magazine through an information provided by a coopted Agta and former CTG contact.

Likewise, on 10 May 2026, joint intelligence operations resulted in the voluntary surrender of a lie-low Milisyang Bayan (MB) member of the dismantled RSDG, KR-CV, along with one M16A1 rifle, one alloy short magazine, and 18 rounds of 5.56mm ball ammunition.

These additional recoveries highlight the effectiveness of the unit’s continuing intelligence and stability operations and reflect the growing cooperation of local communities in supporting the government’s peace and security initiatives.

The series of accomplishments also signifies the continued weakening of CTG influence and contributes to sustaining the Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) status within the unit’s area of operations.

Ltc Rod A. Babaran Jr., Commanding Officer of 86IB, once again commended the troops, partner agencies, and stakeholders for their sustained efforts and collaboration in the successful conduct of the operations.

The 86IB remains steadfast in its mandate through continuous intelligence and stability operations, in close coordination with partner agencies and stakeholders, to sustain the gains across its area of operations in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.