Army recovers high-powered rifles

As government forces secured the area, the fleeing rebels abandoned two M16A1 rifles, various equipment and documents, according to a military report.

The joint operation included troops from the 1st Special Forces Battalion alongside the 26th, 88th and 8th Infantry battalions.

Brig. Gen. Seigfred C. Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, commended the troops for their swift action and called on the remaining fighters to surrender.

“True courage is not measured by the bearing of arms, but by the willingness to embrace peace and unity,” Tubalado said. “Do not squander your lives on a futile cause and a distorted ideology.”

Meantime, Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said the operation reflects strong coordination between military and police forces, aided by intelligence from former rebels.

Angcao urged the remaining insurgents to yield and take advantage of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, which offers assistance for reintegration into society.

“We remain committed to sustaining our gains and intensifying efforts to fully account for all remaining concealed firearms and war materiel,” Angcao said.