Arms cache, explosives seized in Cagayan operation

Government security forces recovered an arms cache containing firearms, ammunition, explosives, and alleged subversive materials during a combat operation in Barangay Carupian, Baggao, Cagayan on Sunday, 14 June 14.

According to the Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2), the cache was discovered at a former encampment reportedly used by members of the communist insurgency movement.

The operation was conducted by a joint force composed of personnel from the 1st Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company, Baggao Municipal Police Station, Cagayan Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit, the Philippine National Police Special Action Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 2, Coast Guard Intelligence Group–North Eastern Luzon, Regional Intelligence Unit 2, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cagayan Police Provincial Office, and the Philippine Army’s 17th Infantry Battalion.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a former member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who had surrendered to the government. The former rebel reportedly disclosed the location of a hidden arms cache in the remote village.

Acting on the information, government forces conducted verification operations that led to the discovery of war materiel concealed inside blue and red plastic containers.

Recovered from the site were assorted ammunition, including 136 rounds of 5.56-mm ammunition, six rounds of 7.62-mm ammunition, six rounds of .38-caliber ammunition, shotgun shells, magazines, and firearm accessories.

Authorities also seized several explosive devices and components, including blasting caps, hand grenades, rifle grenades fitted with booby traps, a commercial time fuse, an improvised anti-tank mine, batteries, and electrical wires believed to be intended for explosive mechanisms.

Among the firearms recovered were an improvised shotgun and an Armscor .38-caliber revolver with no visible serial number.

Subversive documents and other military equipment were likewise found at the site.

Police said all explosive materials were turned over to the Cagayan Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit for proper handling and disposal, while non-explosive items were placed under the custody of the Baggao Municipal Police Station for documentation and further investigation.

PRO2 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez said the recovery highlights the continuing coordination between law enforcement agencies, the military, and former rebels in addressing security threats in the region.

“The success of this operation reflects our continuing efforts to prevent threats to our communities. Through close cooperation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, law enforcement units, and former rebels who have returned to the fold of the law, we continue to strengthen the campaign for peace and order,” Rodriguez said.

Authorities are conducting further investigation to determine the origin of the recovered items and whether additional caches remain hidden in the area.

Police said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical capabilities of armed insurgent groups operating in Northern Luzon.