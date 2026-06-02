Palace warns Senate infighting could derail priority bills

With only two session days remaining before Congress adjourns sine die, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said continued disputes between the Senate majority and minority blocs could hamper legislative work and delay important reforms.

“Sa ngayon alam naman natin kung ano iyong mga priority bills, hindi lang dalawa, hindi lang isa, hindi lang tatlo, marami po. Pero kung ganito po ang nangyayari sa Senado, mahihirapan po talaga,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

She warned that the effects of the impasse would extend beyond the Executive branch, saying ordinary Filipinos and the broader economy could suffer if lawmakers fail to act on pending measures.

“Kung hindi ang Pangulo, ang taumbayan ang apektado dito. Pati po ang ekonomiya ay maaapektuhan sa ingay at gulo sa Senado,” Castro added.

During its third meeting for the 20th Congress, the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., identified 21 priority measures targeted for passage by June 2026.

Among the newly added bills to the Common Legislative Agenda are amendments to laws addressing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, the proposed Anti-Fake News and Disinformation Act, a measure abolishing the travel tax, and legislation seeking to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The administration is also pushing measures aimed at improving education, healthcare and social protection services, as well as bills focused on strengthening resource management in the energy, agriculture, water and fiscal sectors.

The Palace reiterated its appeal for lawmakers to continue performing their legislative duties and focus on measures that directly affect economic growth and public welfare as the current session nears its conclusion.