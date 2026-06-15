Marcos calls special session to resolve Senate impasse

The proclamation is primarily aimed at discussing priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which is composed of members of the Executive and Legislative branches.

The President said the special session would urgently consider the passage of several priority measures, including the National Center for Geriatric Health Act, amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) Act, the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act, and amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

The session will also tackle measures such as the Last Mile and Geographically Isolated, Disadvantaged and Conflict-Affected Areas Schools Act, amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act, the Anti-Political Dynasty Law, the Presidential Merit Scholarship Program, and other measures aimed at strengthening social protection and uplifting the lives of Filipinos.

“The special session is likewise called to allow the Commission on Appointments to convene and act on appointments made to the Cabinet, the military, and the foreign service, in accordance with the Constitution, applicable laws, rules, and regulations,” he said.

The Senate is currently facing a deadlock, with the factions of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Senator Gatchalian each claiming the support of 11 senators.

Both camps have designated their own Senate presidents and committee chairpersons, a situation that has hampered the passage of pending legislation in the chamber.

Malacañang earlier warned that it would not call a special session unless the Senate first addressed its internal impasse.