SPD ramps up enforcement; arrested 61 individuals in two days

SPD's anti-illegal drug campaign led to the arrest of 27 suspects and the seizure of approximately 73.65 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P500,820.

In its crackdown on illegal gambling, SPD operatives carried out 10 successful operations, resulting in the arrest of 27 individuals and the confiscation of P5,559 in bet money.

The district also intensified its manhunt operations, conducting four operations that led to the arrest of four fugitives, including two most wanted persons and two other wanted individuals.

Meanwhile, three operations against loose firearms resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of three firearms.

Complementing these law enforcement efforts, SPD also stepped up the enforcement of local ordinances, apprehending 1,852 violators and collecting P401,600 in corresponding fines.