SPD nets 35 in 24-hour district sweep, seizes drugs and firearms





According to the SPD, eight suspects were arrested in focused anti-drug operations, which also yielded 93.35 grams of shabu—valued at ₱634,780.



No marijuana seizures were recorded during the period.



Crackdowns on illegal gambling produced five operations, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals and the confiscation of ₱3,039 in bet money.



Efforts to locate fugitives also intensified, with 13 separate operations resulting in the arrest of three top most wanted persons, three most wanted persons, and seven other wanted individuals with outstanding warrants.



A separate operation targeting loose firearms led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of one unlicensed gun, which police said is part of their continuing campaign to curb the circulation of illegal weapons.



Meanwhile, strict enforcement of local ordinances led to 2,373 apprehensions, generating ₱448,550 in collected fines—an indicator, the SPD said, of sustained community-level monitoring and compliance checks.



