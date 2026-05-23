Day-long dragnet collars 37

Police arrested 37 individuals in a 24-hour anti-criminality operation across southern Metro Manila, authorities said Friday.
From 5:59 a.m. on 22 May to 6 a.m. on 23 May, police seized about 50.03 grams of suspected shabu and 0.6 gram of marijuana with a combined estimated value of P340,276.
Sixteen drug suspects were arrested in separate anti-drug operations.
Police also arrested eight wanted persons, including one top-most-wanted suspect, two most-wanted individuals and five other fugitives.
In separate anti-gambling operations, authorities arrested 13 individuals and confiscated P2,893 in betting money.
No incidents involving loose firearms were recorded during the reporting period.
Authorities also apprehended 2,324 individuals for violations of local ordinances, generating P429,450 in fines.
Police said the operations form part of continuing efforts to curb criminal activity and maintain public order in southern Metro Manila.