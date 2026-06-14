SM Cares leads Sorsogon mangrove cleanup

The activity highlighted the importance of collective action in preserving marine ecosystems and protecting coastal communities from pollution.

Against the backdrop of thriving mangrove forests and the scenic coastline of Capuy, volunteers spent the morning removing trash that had accumulated in the area, demonstrating how small but meaningful efforts can help prevent waste from reaching the oceans.

The volunteers were beefed up by counterparts in government agencies and organizations committed to environmental stewardship.

Representatives from SM Cares and the SM Green Movement joined personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) provincial and city offices, the City Government of Sorsogon, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Philippine Army.

Beyond institutional support, the cleanup drive also showcased strong grassroots involvement.

Local government officials, barangay health workers, village watchmen and members of the Sangguniang Kabataan actively participated in the activity.

The event further brought together diverse sectors of the community, including persons with disabilities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, women’s organizations, solo parents, fisherfolk, farmers, and local residents.

Their collective presence reflected a shared commitment to protecting the environment regardless of age, occupation, or background.

The overwhelming response from the community translated into tangible results.

A total of 328 volunteers took part in the mangrove clean-up operation and collected 78 sacks of garbage with a combined weight of 934.7 kilograms.

The figures highlighted both the scale of the challenge posed by improper waste disposal and the impact that coordinated community action can achieve in a single day.

For SM City Sorsogon, the initiative forms part of the broader #SMGreenMovement, a campaign that promotes environmental responsibility through community-driven programs.

“In celebration of World Oceans Day, employees, tenants, and community partners joined together for a coastal cleanup — driving the #SMGreenMovement, to keep waste out of our seas and protect what we all share,” SM Cares, the CSR arm of the SM Supermalls, said. “This is how caring for our environment creates real impact for our communities.”

As World Oceans Day serves as a global call to protect the planet’s waters, the successful clean-up drive in Sorsogon stands as an example of how local communities can make a meaningful difference.

Through cooperation, volunteerism and environmental awareness, participants demonstrated that caring for nature is not only about preserving ecosystems but also about creating healthier and more resilient communities for future generations.