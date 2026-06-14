PCG rescues 28 after yacht runs aground in Tubbataha

According to the PCG, authorities received a report regarding the incident involving the 173-gross-ton motor yacht MY Philippine Siren 2.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the vessel ran aground after encountering a sudden squall while moored to an anchored buoy about 7.2 nautical miles northeast of Tubbataha Reef.

She said the yacht departed Puerto Princesa City on 10 June for a diving expedition in the protected marine park.

"A total of 28 persons were on board, consisting of 14 divers and 14 Filipino crew members. The divers were composed of nine American nationals, three German nationals and two Filipino nationals," Cayabyab said.

A PCG response team immediately proceeded to the area aboard a Ranger Station patrol boat to assess the situation and provide assistance.

"All 28 persons on board were reported safe following the incident. The 14 divers and four crew members were transferred to the nearby motor yacht MY Resolute and were reported to be in good physical condition. MY Resolute is expected to arrive in Puerto Princesa City at around 8 p.m. today," she added.

Meanwhile, BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411) has been deployed to Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park to assist the 10 crew members who remained on board MY Philippine Siren 2 and support environmental protection efforts.

"As of 9:30 a.m. today, MY Philippine Siren 2 remains aground. No oil spill or signs of marine pollution have been observed in the area," Cayabyab said.

Under its Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response and Enforcement (iCARE) campaign, the PCG continues to coordinate with the Tubbataha Management Office and other concerned agencies to monitor the situation and safeguard the protected marine ecosystem.