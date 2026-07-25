CGSS Baler personnel were the first to arrive at the scene and began the initial response until BFP-Baler firefighters reached the area.

They were later reinforced by CGS Aurora personnel, the Maritime Safety Services Unit-Northern Eastern Luzon, and volunteer residents, who worked together to contain the fire before it could engulf the lighthouse compound.

Their coordinated efforts brought the fire under control and extinguished it within an hour. The assessment confirmed that LS Zabali was saved from the fire, with no damage to the facility and no casualties reported.

Admiral Gavan praised the responders for demonstrating exceptional initiative and commitment beyond their regular duties.

"Our personnel did not wait for a call for help. They identified the danger and worked alongside partner agencies to protect a critical maritime navigation facility. Their actions embody the Philippine Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding lives and national maritime infrastructure," the PCG Commandant said.

Anchored on President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr's Bagong Pilipinas vision and the PCG's Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) campaign, the Coast Guard remains steadfast in protecting communities and critical maritime infrastructure through swift and coordinated service.