PCG: Oil spill contained

The MV MSCI-1, a domestic cargo vessel carrying gravel, encountered trouble off the coast of Badoc while en route to Calayan, Cagayan. Coast Guard personnel immediately launched containment operations to prevent any leakage from affecting nearby communities and fishing grounds.

According to Sotiangco, responders deployed oil spill booms around the vessel and placed absorbent pads along portions of the shoreline where oil mixtures had been observed.

The measures successfully contained the spill before it could spread farther into the sea.

“As we see now in the sea and along the shoreline, there are no longer any traces of oil,” Sotiangco said. “The smell of oil fumes is also gone.”

He added that residents living near the affected coastline are no longer at risk from the incident.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor the area to ensure no additional leakage occurs and that the marine environment remains unaffected.

Authorities said the rapid response helped avert what could have become a larger environmental problem for coastal communities dependent on fishing and other marine resources.

All 15 Filipino crew members aboard the vessel were reported safe and unharmed. They are currently staying in temporary accommodations while authorities continue assessing the grounded ship.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Investigation team has completed its initial investigation and is awaiting the results of its inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the grounding.

Sotiangco also thanked the local government unit, partner agencies, residents and fisherfolk who assisted in the response efforts.

Relief assistance, including food packs, was distributed as authorities maintained their presence in the area.

While monitoring operations remain ongoing, the Coast Guard said the immediate environmental threat has been effectively contained, with no visible traces of oil along the shores of Badoc.