PCG sailor nabbed in Biliran extortion sting

Investigators said Puerto was caught receiving money from a collector who was among the complainants in the case.

Police recovered the marked money, including a P1,000 bill used during the operation, along with boodle money.

The entrapment operation stemmed from complaints lodged by local fishermen before Biliran Governor Rogelio J. Espina, who subsequently requested the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Biliran Provincial Field Unit to investigate the allegations.

According to complainants, members of the Coast Guard Mobile Team assigned in the area had allegedly been extorting money from fishermen.

Puerto is facing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He was brought to the Culaba Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition while awaiting a commitment order from the court.

The PCG confirmed that it has launched a parallel administrative investigation into the incident.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan directed concerned units to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities and determine whether Coast Guard policies were violated.

"The Philippine Coast Guard maintains a strict policy against corruption and any form of misconduct. We will allow the legal process to take its course while ensuring that administrative accountability is pursued. Personnel found guilty of violating the law have no place in the organization," Gavan said.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the service remains committed to professionalism and integrity.

"Should the allegations be substantiated through due process, the respondent may face administrative sanctions, including separation from the service, in addition to any criminal liability that may be imposed by the courts," Cayabyab said.

The Coast Guard said it will continue to uphold accountability and ethical conduct under its Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) program.