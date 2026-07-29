The Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) Coast Guard District North Eastern Luzon (CGDNELZN) issued a temporary maritime advisory following the scheduled launch of the Long March 6A by the People's Republic of China from the Taiyuan Launch Satellite Center, Xinzhou, Shanxi Province, between 8:54 AM and 9:19 AM local Philippine time on 30 July 2026.
According to the PCG, debris from the Long March 6A rocket are expected to fall within the identified drop zone (DZ) located inside the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 83 nautical miles (NM) from Dalupiri Island, Cagayan; 88 NM from Babuyan Island; and 104 NM from Burgos, Ilocos Norte.
The PCG has advised all vessel operators, fishermen, and other maritime stakeholders to avoid the identified drop zone during the launch window, maintain a safe distance from any suspected rocket debris, and exercise extreme caution while navigating nearby waters.
“Do not approach, touch, or attempt to retrieve any suspected rocket debris. Immediately report any floating objects or suspicious findings to the nearest Philippine Coast Guard unit or local authorities,” the advisory stated.
The Long March 6A is a Chinese medium-lift launch vehicle developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST). It is notable as China's first rocket to feature a hybrid configuration combining solid rocket boosters with liquid-propellant core stages.
The said rocket is frequently utilized for deploying large internet satellite constellations—such as the SpaceSail (Qianfan) polar orbit broadband network—as well as classified experimental Shiyan payloads.
Shiyan payloads are a series of Chinese experimental space and technology demonstration satellites. The name “Shiyan” translates directly to “test” or “experiment.”