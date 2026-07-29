The PCG has advised all vessel operators, fishermen, and other maritime stakeholders to avoid the identified drop zone during the launch window, maintain a safe distance from any suspected rocket debris, and exercise extreme caution while navigating nearby waters.

“Do not approach, touch, or attempt to retrieve any suspected rocket debris. Immediately report any floating objects or suspicious findings to the nearest Philippine Coast Guard unit or local authorities,” the advisory stated.

The Long March 6A is a Chinese medium-lift launch vehicle developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST). It is notable as China's first rocket to feature a hybrid configuration combining solid rocket boosters with liquid-propellant core stages.

The said rocket is frequently utilized for deploying large internet satellite constellations—such as the SpaceSail (Qianfan) polar orbit broadband network—as well as classified experimental Shiyan payloads.

Shiyan payloads are a series of Chinese experimental space and technology demonstration satellites. The name “Shiyan” translates directly to “test” or “experiment.”