PCG assists distressed fishing boat in Zambales waters

The BRP Cabra arrived at the distressed vessel’s location and immediately coordinated with its crew. A skiff boat was subsequently deployed to transport PCG personnel onboard to conduct an inspection and assess the condition of the vessel.

During the inspection conducted at around 7:20 PM, the PCG team found that the vessel’s propeller shaft bushing was severely worn, causing significant water ingress through the shaft.

As an immediate safety measure, the crew applied sealant to temporarily contain the leak and prevent further flooding.

Following the assessment, FFB Maria Luisa was declared unserviceable at sea and required afloat repairs and towing assistance to ensure of the boat safety and its crew.

At about 10:21 AM of 3 June 2026, FFB Maria Luisa and its nine crew members safely arrived in Silanguin Isalnd, Zambales and were turned over to Coast Guard Station Zambales for appropriate disposition and further assistance.

The PCG remains steadfast in safeguarding lives at sea by ensuring timely maritime response operations, in support of the Bagong Pilipinas vision of responsive public service and national resilience.