P38.5M illegal drugs seized in Pampanga buy-bust operation

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), three high-value drug suspects were arrested at the said operation,andd were identified as alias "Ambeth," 35 years old, of Manila; alias “Bert,” 45 years old, of Dasmariñas City, Cavite; and alias “Nini,” 47 years old, of Taguig City.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 3 (RPDEU3) and the Regional Special Operations Group 3 (RSOG3), with support from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the San Fernando City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 3.

Recovered during the operation were approximately four kilograms of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P27.2 million, and 2,134 grams of suspected cocaine hydrochloride valued at around ₱11.3 million. The total estimated value of the confiscated illegal drugs reached more than P38.5 million.

Authorities also seized P900,000 worth of buy-bust money, several mobile phones, identification cards, a digital weighing scale, paper bags used in the transaction, and a white Nissan Almera believed to have been used in the suspects' illegal activities.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez lauded the operating teams for the successful operation, describing it as another significant blow to the illegal drug trade in Central Luzon.

The operation forms part of PRO3's continuing campaign against illegal drugs in support of the directive of Chief, PNP, PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., to intensify law enforcement efforts and sustain safe, secure, and drug-free communities throughout the country.