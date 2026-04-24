PRO3 nabs 4, seizes P1-M shabu in ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities seized more than P1 million worth of shabu and arrested four high-value suspects in simultaneous anti-drug operations in Central Luzon, police said.

The Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency recovered about 155 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.05 million during buy-bust operations on 23 April in Baliwag City, Bulacan and Angeles City, Pampanga, according to the Police Regional Office 3.