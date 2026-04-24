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PRO3 nabs 4, seizes P1-M shabu in ops

Joint operatives confiscated more than ₱1 million worth of illegal drugs and a .22 caliber firearm, arresting four HVIs in Baliwag City and Angeles City on 23 April.
Joint operatives confiscated more than ₱1 million worth of illegal drugs and a .22 caliber firearm, arresting four HVIs in Baliwag City and Angeles City on 23 April.RPIO3
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CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities seized more than P1 million worth of shabu and arrested four high-value suspects in simultaneous anti-drug operations in Central Luzon, police said.

The Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency recovered about 155 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.05 million during buy-bust operations on 23 April in Baliwag City, Bulacan and Angeles City, Pampanga, according to the Police Regional Office 3.

Joint operatives confiscated more than ₱1 million worth of illegal drugs and a .22 caliber firearm, arresting four HVIs in Baliwag City and Angeles City on 23 April.
Drug suspect nabbed; shabu, unlicensed gun seized in Pulilan

A .22-caliber revolver and ammunition were also seized. PRO3 director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said the region will sustain aggressive operations, stressing there is “no safe space” for illegal drug activities in Central Luzon.

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