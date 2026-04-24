PRO3 nabs 4, seizes P1-M shabu in ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities seized more than P1 million worth of shabu and arrested four high-value suspects in simultaneous anti-drug operations in Central Luzon, police said.
The Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency recovered about 155 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.05 million during buy-bust operations on 23 April in Baliwag City, Bulacan and Angeles City, Pampanga, according to the Police Regional Office 3.
A .22-caliber revolver and ammunition were also seized. PRO3 director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said the region will sustain aggressive operations, stressing there is “no safe space” for illegal drug activities in Central Luzon.