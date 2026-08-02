"Not all members of the Committee on Appropriations and not all members of the House participate in the impeachment trial," he added.

Adiong explained that because only selected lawmakers serve as prosecutors in the impeachment proceedings, the House would still have enough members to conduct budget deliberations and other legislative work.

The lawmaker, who serves as House spokesperson on the impeachment proceedings and as one of the vice chairpersons of the House Committee on Appropriations, said the only adjustment expected would be in the legislative calendar.

"What I know is that every budget season, there is an additional two days to allow for the continuous briefings of the committees on the budgets of government agencies," he said.

Aside from budget discussions, Adiong said Congress would continue to deliberate on priority measures identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"So it's a matter of prioritizing and making a list of what legislation and what measures we are going to tackle, while at the same time recognizing the constitutional duty of those entrusted to serve as prosecutors," he said.

The House is expected to scrutinize the P7.2-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP), which is scheduled to be transmitted to Congress before Aug. 14.

House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy earlier said the chamber would ensure that deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget would be conducted with transparency and accountability, following the procedures used during discussions on the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

"From my perspective, we will look to implement better security measures to ensure that the 2027 national budget will be passed properly," Dy said during a press conference on July 31.

The House is expected to begin deliberations on the proposed budget within 30 days after President Marcos delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22.