P2.7M worth of shabu seized in Central Luzon anti-drug operations

The largest haul was recorded early Tuesday in Barangay San Jose, San Fernando City, where joint operatives from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Regional Special Operations Group, local police units and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a 45-year-old suspect tagged as a high-value individual.

Police confiscated around 350 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.38 million, along with marked money, a mobile phone and other pieces of evidence.

In a separate operation on 31 May, personnel of the Talavera Municipal Police Station arrested another listed drug suspect in Barangay San Miguel na Munti, Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

The suspect, a 30-year-old delivery rider from Pasig City, was found in possession of approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000.

Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez commended the operating units for the successful operations, saying the volume of illegal drugs recovered reflected the effectiveness of intelligence-driven anti-narcotics efforts.

“Removing these personalities and this quantity of illegal drugs from our streets sends a strong message: we will relentlessly pursue those who threaten the safety of our communities,” Mendez said.

He assured the public that PRO-3 will continue its aggressive campaign against illegal drugs as part of efforts to keep communities in Central Luzon safe and secure.