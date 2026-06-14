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NorMin ramps up drought preparations

NorMin ramps up drought preparations
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MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL — As Misamis Occidental rolls out more than P326 million in national funding to boost local development, authorities across Northern Mindanao are simultaneously ramping up preparations for a looming El Niño cycle that could bring severe drought to the region.

Through fiscal year 2026, the province received P326.82 million under the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Local Government Support Fund-Growth Equity Fund.

NorMin ramps up drought preparations
Misamis Occidental strengthens disaster response, security readiness

The program targets lower-income fourth-, fifth- and sixth-class municipalities to help close development gaps.

Dr. Pablio L. Benitez Jr., the DILG provincial director for Misamis Occidental, said the bulk of the funding went toward farm-to-market roads. Other projects include health facilities, water systems, electrification works and daycare centers.

"Through the fund, local government units with limited fiscal capacity receive additional support to fulfill their mandate of delivering basic services," Benitez said during a 3 June virtual forum.

While infrastructure projects move forward, government agencies across Region 10 are pivoting to disaster mitigation.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has forecast a greater than 90 percent probability that El Niño conditions will develop between June and August, potentially strengthening by the September-to-November period.

Misamis Occidental development projects
El Niño preparedness Philippines
Northern Mindanao drought alert
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