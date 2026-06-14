NorMin ramps up drought preparations

The program targets lower-income fourth-, fifth- and sixth-class municipalities to help close development gaps.

Dr. Pablio L. Benitez Jr., the DILG provincial director for Misamis Occidental, said the bulk of the funding went toward farm-to-market roads. Other projects include health facilities, water systems, electrification works and daycare centers.

"Through the fund, local government units with limited fiscal capacity receive additional support to fulfill their mandate of delivering basic services," Benitez said during a 3 June virtual forum.

While infrastructure projects move forward, government agencies across Region 10 are pivoting to disaster mitigation.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has forecast a greater than 90 percent probability that El Niño conditions will develop between June and August, potentially strengthening by the September-to-November period.