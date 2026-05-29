Misamis Occidental strengthens disaster response, security readiness

MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL — The provincial government of Misamis Occidental has intensified efforts to strengthen public safety, peace and order, and disaster preparedness through a joint interagency and interoperability exercise dubbed "Oplan Sayang."
The exercise focused on external security operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response, bringing together personnel from local government offices, disaster response units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and community stakeholders.
Led by the Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Battalion in coordination with the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the provincial government, the activity simulated maritime threats, evacuation operations, and humanitarian emergencies to test and improve coordinated response capabilities.
Gov. Henry Oaminal, who also serves as battalion commander of the 903rd Misamis Occidental Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion, said the exercise reflects the province's commitment to protecting residents and maintaining public security.
He said strengthening security and disaster response mechanisms is aligned with the administration's 5Ms development agenda, which aims to build a peaceful, orderly, and disaster-resilient province.
Key activities included maritime security simulations at San Vicente Bajo Port and evacuation and relief operations at the Misamis Occidental Provincial Athletic Complex.
Participating agencies demonstrated their ability to respond to armed threats, rescue operations, and humanitarian crises. Oaminal also inspected military assets deployed during the exercise, including an M113A2 armored personnel carrier, Simba fighting vehicles, and a 105mm howitzer.