Misamis Occidental strengthens disaster response, security readiness

Led by the Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Battalion in coordination with the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the provincial government, the activity simulated maritime threats, evacuation operations, and humanitarian emergencies to test and improve coordinated response capabilities.

Gov. Henry Oaminal, who also serves as battalion commander of the 903rd Misamis Occidental Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion, said the exercise reflects the province's commitment to protecting residents and maintaining public security.

He said strengthening security and disaster response mechanisms is aligned with the administration's 5Ms development agenda, which aims to build a peaceful, orderly, and disaster-resilient province.

Key activities included maritime security simulations at San Vicente Bajo Port and evacuation and relief operations at the Misamis Occidental Provincial Athletic Complex.

Participating agencies demonstrated their ability to respond to armed threats, rescue operations, and humanitarian crises. Oaminal also inspected military assets deployed during the exercise, including an M113A2 armored personnel carrier, Simba fighting vehicles, and a 105mm howitzer.