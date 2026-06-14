Hearts shaken

But beyond the numbers, there is another story worth telling — the story of the human heart. In every tragedy, we are reminded that while the earth beneath us may shake, compassion remains one of the strongest foundations we have.

As I followed the reports from Mindanao, I was moved not only by the stories of loss but by the stories of generosity that emerged almost immediately. Neighbors helped neighbors dig through the debris. Volunteers distributed water and food to evacuation centers. Fishermen used their small boats to help families in coastal communities. Young people organized donation drives on social media. Ordinary Filipinos, many of whom had little themselves, found ways to share what they could.

One story that touched me deeply was that of a mother who had evacuated with her children after their home was damaged. While waiting for relief goods, she noticed an elderly woman sitting alone with no blanket. Having one to spare, she shared it. It was a simple act, but it reflected something powerful: generosity not measured by how much we give but by the willingness of our hearts.

I have seen the same spirit here in Las Piñas.

During the Brigada Eskwela, volunteers arrived carrying paint brushes, cleaning materials, and school supplies. Parents gave of their time after work. Community groups donated what they could. Business owners quietly provided snacks and refreshments for the volunteers. These acts may have seemed small, but together they fostered a culture of kindness that strengthens communities long before a disaster strikes.

The Mindanao earthquake reminds us that life can change in an instant. Buildings can be rebuilt. Roads can be repaired. Infrastructure can be restored. But what ultimately helps communities recover is the compassion of people who refuse to look away from the suffering of others.

In times like this, generosity is more than an act, it is a responsibility.

The Bible reminds us in Galatians 6:2, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

Perhaps that is the lesson of every disaster. We are not meant to carry life’s burdens alone. We are called to help one another, especially when the ground beneath someone’s feet has been shaken.

As Mindanao begins the long journey toward recovery, let us continue to pray for the affected families and support relief efforts whenever we can. More importantly, let us remember that even in the darkest moments, a generous heart is a source of hope.

When hearts are moved by compassion, no earthquake can shake a community united in love.