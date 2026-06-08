Let’s fight another day

The Philippines has never been a stranger to disagreements.

We debate. We argue. We defend our beliefs with passion. Public discourse often revolves around issues, personalities, and differences that can sometimes make us forget what truly matters.

But disaster has a way of putting everything into perspective.

When the earth shook across parts of Mindanao, buildings collapsed, communities were shaken, and countless lives were changed in an instant. In a matter of seconds, ordinary days became moments of fear, uncertainty, and heartbreak.

And for those directly affected, this is not a political story.

This is a human story.

Some families are spending sleepless nights waiting for news about loved ones. Some parents are comforting frightened children while trying to stay strong themselves. Some survivors are returning to places they once called home only to find walls cracked, possessions buried, and memories scattered beneath rubble.

Others are grieving losses that no amount of assistance can ever replace.

Some have lost mothers and fathers.

Some have lost sons and daughters.

Some have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones whose absence will be felt long after the debris is cleared and the headlines fade.

There are also those mourning the loss of loyal companions—pets and fur babies who were part of the family. For many Filipinos, these animals are more than household pets. They are sources of comfort, companionship, and unconditional love. Their loss carries a pain that words often struggle to capture.

Then there are families who may not have lost a loved one but have lost everything else.