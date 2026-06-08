Let’s fight another day

The Philippines has never been a stranger to disagreements.
We debate. We argue. We defend our beliefs with passion. Public discourse often revolves around issues, personalities, and differences that can sometimes make us forget what truly matters.
But disaster has a way of putting everything into perspective.
When the earth shook across parts of Mindanao, buildings collapsed, communities were shaken, and countless lives were changed in an instant. In a matter of seconds, ordinary days became moments of fear, uncertainty, and heartbreak.
And for those directly affected, this is not a political story.
This is a human story.
Some families are spending sleepless nights waiting for news about loved ones. Some parents are comforting frightened children while trying to stay strong themselves. Some survivors are returning to places they once called home only to find walls cracked, possessions buried, and memories scattered beneath rubble.
Others are grieving losses that no amount of assistance can ever replace.
Some have lost mothers and fathers.
Some have lost sons and daughters.
Some have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones whose absence will be felt long after the debris is cleared and the headlines fade.
There are also those mourning the loss of loyal companions—pets and fur babies who were part of the family. For many Filipinos, these animals are more than household pets. They are sources of comfort, companionship, and unconditional love. Their loss carries a pain that words often struggle to capture.
Then there are families who may not have lost a loved one but have lost everything else.
The house they spent years building.
The small store that supported their daily needs.
The belongings collected through a lifetime of hard work.
The keepsakes that carried memories of birthdays, anniversaries, and family milestones.
These losses may not always make national headlines, but they are deeply personal and profoundly painful.
This is why moments like these demand compassion above all else.
Not every wound is visible.
Not every loss can be measured.
Not every survivor will show their pain openly.
Some will smile despite their struggles. Some will continue helping others even while carrying burdens of their own. Some will quietly rebuild, one day at a time, while mourning what they can never recover.
They deserve our understanding.
They deserve our prayers.
They deserve our support.
And while affected families endure these hardships, another group continues to work tirelessly on the frontlines.
We see it in the search and rescue teams digging through unstable rubble, refusing to give up hope. We see it in the soldiers, police officers, firefighters, coast guardsmen, emergency responders, and medical personnel who place service above comfort and often above their own safety.
We see it in volunteer groups that arrive with food, water, equipment, and helping hands. Many ask for nothing in return. They simply understand that fellow Filipinos need help.
We see it in civic organizations, faith-based groups, local businesses, and ordinary citizens who have come together to support communities in need.
And we must not forget the journalists and media workers on the ground.
While others seek shelter, they move toward the scene to document events, verify information, tell the stories of survivors, and ensure that the needs of affected communities are not forgotten. Through their reporting, the nation sees not only the destruction but also the courage, resilience, and humanity that emerge from it.
These are the people who deserve our attention today.
Not the arguments.
Not the divisions.
Not the endless noise that so often dominates public conversation.
The spotlight belongs to the victims trying to rebuild their lives.
It belongs to the families searching, waiting, and grieving.
It belongs to the rescuers who refuse to stop.
It belongs to the volunteers who continue to serve.
It belongs to the journalists who bear witness.
And it belongs to every Filipino who chooses compassion over conflict.
The arguments can wait.
The rivalries can wait.
The disagreements can wait.
There will be another time for them.
But today, let us focus on our fellow Filipinos.
Let us remember those who lost loved ones.
Let us pray for those still waiting for answers.
Let us help those who lost homes, livelihoods, and cherished possessions.
Let us not forget the pets and animals caught in the tragedy.
Let us honor the rescuers, volunteers, and frontliners carrying the burden of response and recovery.
Most importantly, let us remind those affected that they are not alone.
Because before our opinions, before our affiliations, before our differences, we share something far more important.
We are Filipinos.
And when disaster strikes, the best of the Filipino spirit is not found in the arguments we make—it is found in the hands we extend, the shoulders we offer, and the people we refuse to leave behind.
Let us fight another day.
Today, let us help.