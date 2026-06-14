GAC goes under P1M

The price already includes an introductory P50,000 discount. An extra P20,000 discount is also available for the first 400 units sold, according to the company.

The new EV was introduced in Manila on 8 June with GAC International Philippines executives and GAC International chief technological officer Masato Katsumata in attendance.

GAC is positioning the AION UT as a small electric car with more cabin room than its size suggests.

The company uses the idea of “Man Maximum, Machine Minimum” to describe the hatchback. In plain terms, GAC wants more space for people and less space taken up by mechanical parts.

The AION UT has a 2,750mm wheelbase, which gives the cabin more room for passengers. GAC said the interior can fit occupants up to two meters tall.

The brand also points to the car’s storage spaces, which were designed to keep small items out of sight during daily use.

Katsumata helped guide the AION UT project from a technical standpoint. Before joining GAC International, he spent many years with Toyota and worked on several nameplates, including the current Camry.

GAC said his input helped shape the AION UT’s space planning, cabin use and engineering details.