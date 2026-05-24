GAC Aion UT brings big car energy

GAC Philippines has introduced the all-new Aion UT, a compact electric hatchback that brings the brand’s EV lineup into a smaller and more city-focused segment.

The Aion UT arrives after GAC Philippines rolled out its larger family-oriented models in the local market.

While categorized as a 5-seater compact hatchback, the GAC AION UT is surprisingly spacious inside, prompting early reviewers to praise its undeniable "big car energy."

Designed primarily for city driving, modern lifestyles and navigating tight city spaces, it defies exterior dimensions by providing an open, lounge-like cabin environment that sets a benchmark in its segment.

This time, the company is aiming at urban drivers who want an electric vehicle with a smaller footprint, more cabin room than expected and a price below the seven-digit mark after the introductory discount.

The hatchback carries a five-seat layout and was developed around a dedicated EV platform. GAC said the platform allowed engineers to give the Aion UT a 2,750 mm wheelbase, which is long for its class.

Rear legroom is listed at 905 mm, which gives the back row enough room for three adults, at least on paper.

The cabin also leans toward practical use. GAC said the Aion UT has 24 storage compartments and a 440-liter cargo area.

The rear seats can fold to expand luggage space. The model also supports Vehicle-to-Load capability, which allows the car to power small electronic devices during outdoor trips or emergency situations.