Four crewmen die from possible asphyxiation in Zamboanga

According to reports, three of the victims were identified as Ranillo Sanugal Jr., 27, John Edgar Dotillos, 22, and Arnold Bongcawel, while the fourth victim is still being identified.

Initial investigation revealed that the incident happened at around 7am of 11 June while the victims were working inside a storage area of the vessel. The victims experienced dizziness before fainting.

The victims were immediately taken to the nearest local hospital by emergency responders, but were declared dead-on-arrival by attending physicians.

A relative of one of the victims said that it was just a normal work day for them, without any indications of tragedy.

"Pumasok lang sila nang normal para magtrabaho ngayong umaga. Labis ang aming pagdadalamhati sa bilis ng mga pangyayari," The relative stated.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with the possibility of the lack of oxygen or the build up of methane gas inside the tight space being the possible cause.

Meanwhile, Mayor Khymer Adan T. Olaso has ordered a full-scale joint investigation into the incident as he personally inspected the Mega Fishing shipyard on Thursday noon.

City Health Officer Dr. Dulce Miravite, personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard-Cawit Station, Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), sanitary inspectors, and Barangay Cawit officials joined the Mayor during the inspection.

The group conducted an on-site assessment of the vessel's containment area to determine possible safety lapses and gather evidence related to the incident.

Olaso ordered Dr. Miravite to create a Joint Investigating Team to prove the incident and determining whether occupational safety and health standards were properly observed by the company.