“As far as the Philippines is concerned, the movement of a carrier battle group from INDOPACOM (Indo-Pacific Command) to the Middle East will not affect the MDB-SEB (Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board) activities for this year,” Trinidad said during a briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

“In fact, we are already in the middle of the year, we're past the middle of the year. A lot of the activities have already been conducted,” he added.

Trinidad said the AFP does not expect any slowdown in activities under the MDB-SEB despite the movement of the U.S. carrier strike group.

“We do not foresee any dip or any slowing down in our MDB-SEB activities,” he said.

The USS George Washington and its carrier strike group are set to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln and its escorts, which have been on an extended deployment to the Middle East following U.S. operations against Iran.

Trinidad also pointed to the continued presence and cooperation of other Philippine partners and like-minded nations, including Australia, Japan and New Zealand, in upholding international law in the region.

He dismissed concerns that the carrier redeployment could signal weakening U.S. attention toward the Indo-Pacific, saying there was no doubt about Washington’s commitment to the region.

Trinidad stressed that the defense commitment between the Philippines and the United States remains “ironclad.”