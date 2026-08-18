“Sa pangkalahatan, naging kapaki-pakinabang sa sektor ng irigasyon at agrikultura ang mga pag-ulan dahil nakatutulong ang mga ito sa muling pagpuno ng ating mga dam at reservoir,” Castro said, reading the NIA statement.

According to the NIA, water accumulated in Magat Dam could support irrigation for about 90,000 hectares of farmland, while Pantabangan Dam could provide water for about 100,000 hectares.

Castro said the combined water supply from the two dams could support the production of about 950,000 metric tons of rice valued at P25 billion.

The additional water is also helping crops in Isabela and Cagayan recover from the effects of El Niño, the NIA said.

“So, nakabawi rin po iyong mga pananim na inabutan ng El Niño, kagaya ng mga nasa Isabela at Cagayan,” Castro said.

Initial NIA monitoring showed no widespread damage to rice crops, with most plants still in the vegetative stage, when they are less vulnerable to prolonged rainfall than during flowering and grain formation.

The agency continues to monitor dam levels, major irrigation facilities and farmlands that could be affected by flooding or prolonged inundation.

It is also coordinating with irrigators’ associations and other government agencies to ensure the safe management of water resources and timely response to affected areas.

Castro acknowledged that while the heavy rains caused difficulties for many communities, the increased water reserves provided a benefit for the agriculture sector.

“At kung mayroon pong hindi gaanong magandang naranasan ang ating mga kababayan, mayroon din pong naidudulot na kabutihan itong naging pag-ulan sa ating bansa para sa ating mga farmers,” she said.