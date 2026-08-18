On Monday, students from elementary to college and government employees had already braved heavy rains and flooding before Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and government work in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces in the afternoon.

The Palace said the suspension was issued upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council following heavy rainfall warnings from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) due to the southwest monsoon.

Classes and government work were likewise suspended Tuesday, 18 August.

Asked whether local governments and the national government failed to issue suspensions early enough, Castro said authorities also have to wait for information on the expected intensity and timing of rainfall.

“Sa ating pagkakaalam ay tumatanggap lang din sila ng mga abiso kung gaano kalakas o kung kailan babagsak ang malakas na ulan. Siguro iyon lang po ang pinasasabi, dahil kahit naman po ang OCD (Office of Civil Defense), pati po dito sa Office of the President ay humihingi muna tayo ng mga impormasyon patungkol diyan bago po magbigay ng anunsyo,” Castro said.

She added that the government continues to monitor conditions before deciding whether suspensions are necessary.

“Patuloy pa rin po ang pagmo-monitor at aasa pa rin tayo na nakikita po na mga senyales kung gaano ang ilalakas na pagbagsak ng ulan,” Castro said.

PAGASA Deputy Administrator for Operations and Services Roy Badilla said the country would continue to experience monsoon rains being enhanced by two low-pressure areas within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Badilla added that occasional heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon are expected throughout August.