FABRIC AND FOLKLORE

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The ‘Threads of Dreams: 70 Years of Philippines–Japan Relations through Fashion’ exhibition transcends traditional diplomacy by reimagining history through the lens of pure artistry.
THREADS of Dreams
THREADS of DreamsPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
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Early this June, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila transformed into a living archive of shared heritage and sartorial romance with the opening of “Threads of Dreams: 70 Years of Philippines–Japan Relations through Fashion.”

Presented in partnership with the Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, Manila, this landmark exhibition transcends traditional diplomacy by reimagining history through the lens of pure artistry. It serves as a highly moving cultural bridge where memory, migration and mutual admiration are seamlessly woven into the very fabric of identity.

THREADS of Dreams
Sartorial sovereignty: Filipiniana x Obra, every stitch an act of patriotism

The curation brilliantly brings this bilateral dialogue to life through over 60 visionary garments anchored by design maestros Jaggy Glarino, Rhett Eala and Joey Samson. Each piece stands as an homage in craftsmanship, effortlessly merging contemporary Filipino design with rich textile traditions to honor seven decades of exchange.

Running until 26 July, the exhibition ultimately positions fashion not merely as clothing, but as an evocative vessel of storytelling and a testament to two distinct cultures dreaming in parallel lines.

RHETT Eala
RHETT EalaPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
JC Buendia
JC BuendiaPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
NOEL Manapat
NOEL ManapatPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
DENNIS Lustico
DENNIS LusticoPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
LIZA Ilarde
LIZA IlardePHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
MIGUEL Pastor and Department of Tourism Undersecretary Stanley K. Ng
MIGUEL Pastor and Department of Tourism Undersecretary Stanley K. NgPHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
AKIO Bareiro, Steph Verano and Marc Carcillar.
AKIO Bareiro, Steph Verano and Marc Carcillar.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
TWEETIE de Leon-Gonzalez, Mavis Manotoc Fuentebella and Jo Ann Bitagcol.
TWEETIE de Leon-Gonzalez, Mavis Manotoc Fuentebella and Jo Ann Bitagcol.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
JOEY Samson, Jojie Lloren and Josie Natori.
JOEY Samson, Jojie Lloren and Josie Natori.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
BEN Suzuki of Japan Foundation, Tina Colayco of Met Museum, Ambassador Endo Kazuya of Japanese Embassy in the Philippines and chairman of Suyen Corporation Ben Chan.
BEN Suzuki of Japan Foundation, Tina Colayco of Met Museum, Ambassador Endo Kazuya of Japanese Embassy in the Philippines and chairman of Suyen Corporation Ben Chan.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
RANDY Ortiz, Consul Agnes Huibonhua, Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo and CCP president Kaye Tinga.
RANDY Ortiz, Consul Agnes Huibonhua, Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo and CCP president Kaye Tinga.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
AKI Lim, Bryan Lim, Shera Tiu, Rinby Lao and Kristine Lim.
AKI Lim, Bryan Lim, Shera Tiu, Rinby Lao and Kristine Lim.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF BENCH
Filipino fashion designers
Philippines Japan fashion exhibition
Threads of Dreams Met Museum Manila
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