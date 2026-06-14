FABRIC AND FOLKLORE

Early this June, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila transformed into a living archive of shared heritage and sartorial romance with the opening of “Threads of Dreams: 70 Years of Philippines–Japan Relations through Fashion.”
Presented in partnership with the Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, Manila, this landmark exhibition transcends traditional diplomacy by reimagining history through the lens of pure artistry. It serves as a highly moving cultural bridge where memory, migration and mutual admiration are seamlessly woven into the very fabric of identity.
The curation brilliantly brings this bilateral dialogue to life through over 60 visionary garments anchored by design maestros Jaggy Glarino, Rhett Eala and Joey Samson. Each piece stands as an homage in craftsmanship, effortlessly merging contemporary Filipino design with rich textile traditions to honor seven decades of exchange.
Running until 26 July, the exhibition ultimately positions fashion not merely as clothing, but as an evocative vessel of storytelling and a testament to two distinct cultures dreaming in parallel lines.