FABRIC AND FOLKLORE

Early this June, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila transformed into a living archive of shared heritage and sartorial romance with the opening of “Threads of Dreams: 70 Years of Philippines–Japan Relations through Fashion.”

Presented in partnership with the Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, Manila, this landmark exhibition transcends traditional diplomacy by reimagining history through the lens of pure artistry. It serves as a highly moving cultural bridge where memory, migration and mutual admiration are seamlessly woven into the very fabric of identity.