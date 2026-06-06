Sartorial sovereignty: Filipiniana x Obra: Every stitch an act of patriotism

A breathtaking convergence of patriotic pride and high fashion unfolds at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium from 28 May to 12 June, as Filipiniana x Obra — a monumental collaboration by SM Mall of Asia, Bench and the Cultural Center of the Philippines — liberates couture from traditional galleries and drops it into the vibrant, democratic heart of the city.
This immersive public exhibition masterfully weaves fine art and heritage into contemporary silhouettes, taking onlookers on a visceral journey through the evolution of Philippine fashion’s foundational trio: the Terno, Balintawak and Kimona.
Each reimagined piece serves as a living canvas, reflecting the shifting, resilient psyche of the modern Filipina while proving that our national dress is an evolving declaration of cultural identity.
Bridging ancestral craftsmanship with an avant-garde future, the showcase spotlights meticulously crafted three-piece capsule collections by the visionary TernoCon 2025 finalists, who captured the essence of Filipino master artists under the legendary mentorship of Inno Sotto, Rhett Eala, Lulu Tan-Gan and Ezra Santos. This new guard of design — featuring Bryan Peralta, Geom Hernandez, Irene Subang, Jared Servano, Jema Gamer, Koko Gonzales, Lester Baraja, Nina Gatan, Noel Marin, Patrick Lazol, Peach Garde, Ram Silva and Yssa Inumerable — profoundly demonstrates how historic artistic visions continue to shape and inspire the national dress today. It stands as a must-visit, poignant monument to local talent, where every stitch is an act of pure patriotism and every silhouette a celebration of future heritage.