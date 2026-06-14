Divining Cubao through Tony Perez’s works

“Through this, the text gains another dimension, fostering a deeper understanding of the changes brought about by urbanization in the thoughts, behavior, and psychology of the people who inhabit these spaces,” Vega said.

“At the same time, the participants developed a greater appreciation of how Tony Perez gave shape and expression to the identity of Quezon City, and why it is distinctive from its neighboring cities,” he added.

Places profoundly shape many writers. They supply not only settings but also the atmosphere, memories, conflicts, and human encounters from which literature emerges. For Perez, that place was Cubao — a restless urban crossroads of commerce, transit, entertainment, desire, loneliness, and mystery. Although he was born in San Fernando City, Pampanga, on 31 March 1951, Perez spent much of his life in Cubao. He transformed the district into a vivid literary landscape where ordinary urban life intersected with sexuality, violence, folklore, mystery and the supernatural.

Perez was among the Philippines’ most prolific writers of horror and paranormal fiction, genres to which many works in his Cubao series belong. These include Cubao 1980 at Iba Pang mga Katha: Unang Sigaw ng Gay Liberation Movement sa Pilipinas (1992), a collection of poems, letters, a play, and the novella Cubao 1980; Cubao Pagkagat ng Dilim: Mga Kuwentong Kababalaghan (1993), an anthology of supernatural and mystery stories; Eros, Thanatos, Cubao: Mga Piling Katha; Cubao Midnight Express: Mga Pusong Nadiskaril sa Mahabang Riles ng Pag-ibig (1994); Cubao-Kalaw, Kalaw-Cubao (1995); Maligayang Pagdating sa Sitio Catacutan; Malagim ang Gabi sa Sitio Catacutan (2006); and the two-volume Cubao Ilalim (2021).

The Literatour began at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the centerpiece of Araneta City and the district’s most prominent landmark. Here, Vega gave a brief history of Quezon City before introducing the coliseum’s transformation in Cubao Ilalim: Unang Aklat. In Perez’s imagined underground world, the familiar domed coliseum becomes a castle in the Kingdom of Berbanya, the realm of the iconic Filipino korido, or metrical romance, Ibong Adarna. In a passage read, the structure was no longer dome-shaped but a towering castle with a drawbridge, portcullis and lofty towers. Lights shone from its windows. Inside, behind the king’s throne, the Adarna was bound to a golden pedestal, its wings changing through seven colors as the bird gleamed like a brilliant flame.

Another known landmark in the complex is Farmers Market, perhaps the Philippines’ first farm-to-table market. It is the setting of “Ang Mga Manananggal,” a story about the Manayon sisters included in Cubao Pagkagat ng Dilim. In a passage read, the market assumes another character at night. Once the surroundings have fallen silent and the only illumination comes from mercury lamps mounted on tall steel posts, each stall becomes a little dwelling in a makeshift village occupied by errand boys, porters, janitors and guards. At night, the market becomes a world of men, while any woman who remains shuts herself inside a shop and sleeps in darkness.