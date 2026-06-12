9 books to read this Independence Day

Celebrating Philippine Independence can go beyond waving flags and revisiting history lessons. One of the best ways to honor the nation’s rich culture and creativity is by reading stories written by Filipinos, for Filipinos. From fantasy and horror to mystery, memoir, and coming-of-age adventures, these nine books showcase the imagination, talent, and unique voices of Filipino authors — proof that some of the most unforgettable stories are found right here at home.

Here’s a selection of books by Filipino authors that are impossible to put down:

Shine by Candy Gourlay

A young girl named Rosa lives on the Island of Mirasol, a small community steeped in superstition where it rains every day. Living with a condition that has left her unable to speak and marked by scars on her neck, Rosa is hidden away in an isolated house, shunned by islanders who believe she is a monster. But her world begins to change when she befriends a boy online who calls himself Ansel95. As Rosa slowly opens her heart, the ghost of her dead mother returns.

Beautiful, haunting, and deeply moving, this novel by acclaimed, award-winning author Candy Gourlay weaves myths and ghosts into a richly imagined contemporary setting.

Ang Nawawala by Chuckleberry Pascual

Ang Nawawala by Chuckleberry Pascual will not only have you turning the pages but also laughing out loud and blinking back tears. Bree, a trans woman who works as a receptionist-masseuse in Talong Punay’s barangay hall, starts investigating a series of disappearances in the district, including a milkfish, a knife, and a ring.

As the mystery deepens, what emerges is a delightfully absurd series of interconnected stories that straddle comedy and crime fiction. Ang Nawawala challenges readers not just to solve the mystery but to reflect on a deeper question: What is really missing?

Ella Arcangel: Lupa at Dugo by Julius Villanueva

This gripping comic book series takes you to the depths of Barangay Masikap, where monsters and shadows lurk around every corner. No one in the community is safe — whether from the monsters prowling in the dark or from humans whose greed makes them worse than monsters.

The barangay’s ray of hope is a young mambabarang named Ella Arcangel, who swore on her Lola’s grave to protect her neighbors. Creator and illustrator Julius Villanueva weaves Filipino folklore into a searing portrait of life in Manila’s most impoverished communities.

Soon to be adapted into an animated feature film by GMA Pictures.

School Run by Macoy and Ardie Aquino

Life is surprisingly good in a post-zombie-apocalypse Philippines, where zombies are treated much like typhoons — an inevitable part of life. With zombie invasion signals and anti-zombie measures in place, people have learned to adapt.

However, an ordinary ride to school turns deadly when a school bus driver gets careless and the bus is swarmed by zombies. Will the kids run — or will they fight?

Sprinkled with humor and packed with suspense, this thrilling graphic novel will have readers breathless as the story unfolds page after page.

Stray Cats by Irene Sarmiento

Eliza Paz and Raquel Madria are best friends and fellow bruhas in the magical world they’ve created. But when Raquel goes missing, Eliza must join forces with a talking cat named Oscar Santos to save her.

They search through clamorous city streets, bustling plazas, and gloomy districts, where they encounter dark characters straight from Philippine folklore.

A blend of fantasy, realism, and mystery, Stray Cats, as described in a review by author Angelo Lacuesta, “is culturally and authentically rich, enjoyably layered, and irresistibly readable.”

Kuwentong Butsero by JL Chua

In his debut book, veteran journalist and retired newsman JL Chua delivers a collection of dark, unsettling, and grotesque stories. Each tale dives into the darker side of humanity, cut open to bleed and trickle, yet readers will still be able to empathize with the fully fleshed-out characters rendered with great tenderness.

WTF! (Women Turning Fifty) by Marga Ortigas

Veteran journalist Marga Ortigas’s WTF! is a candid collection of essays about finding herself on the edge of middle age.

Having reported from some of the world’s most high-profile conflict and disaster zones, Marga sheds all barriers as she reflects on life, aging, mortality, and loss with unflinching honesty.

Whether you’re approaching middle age, a twenty-something still figuring things out, or simply in need of a good laugh, Marga Ortigas’s second essay collection will have you tearing through the pages. By the final page, you may emerge a different person — uplifted and full of hope.

At Home With Crazy by Katrina Martin

At Home With Crazy is a tender, warm-hearted young adult novel that explores mental illness within a family.

It follows 14-year-old Cayt, who is obsessed with zombies — whether in the movies she loves or in a short film project she’s making for school. But there’s one zombie she wants to run away from: her own mother.

Filled with rich insights and written with grace and a sprinkling of humor, At Home With Crazy feels like a warm hug for anyone young — or anyone who was once young — who has struggled through the cracks of family or home life.

Cayt’s voice will win you over from start to finish and may leave you with tears in your eyes by the time the book concludes.

Hoy, Pong! by Macky Cruz

Macky Cruz’s Hoy, Pong! takes us back to 1999, on the brink of the Y2K Millennium Bug scare.

After a dip in the Ilog ng Lambakin, students Pong, Raya, and Dante suddenly gain the ability to hear people’s thoughts and see the kagluyag — sinister entities plotting to harm attendees of the End of the World Party in their hometown.

As the trio embarks on a bizarre adventure, they uncover secrets that could change their world forever.

Hoy, Pong! is a coming-of-age story that blends fantasy, Filipino folklore, and humor, with a touch of romance. Set against the backdrop of Y2K paranoia and illustrated by Rombutan, this novel is perfect for speculative fiction fans and those intrigued by ’90s nostalgia.