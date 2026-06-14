Breathing new life into primary care facility

Patients expect enhanced service as the upgrading of the LPCF has been completed.

Breathing new life to the clinic is BDO Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, which funded the renovation.

On 11 June, Leganes Vice Mayor Lyle Bartolome, LPCF OIC Dr. Michelle Jaen Krafft, BDO Network Bank branch head Marco Hugolino Casiple, BDO Iloilo area head Sheila Uygongco and BDO Network Bank Iloilo area head Joseph Roy Marzona led the ceremonial turnover of the renovated building.

Meanwhile, the SM Foundation, the CSR unit of the SM Group, together with the BDO Network Bank sponsored the medical and dental mission of the local government of Bugasong in Antique through its primary care facility.

The free medical and dental services were conducted at the town’s covered court in the Ilaya Evacuation Center (Anakalusugan Building) on 29 May.

Bugasong Mayor Victor R. Condez, who graced the event, thanked the sponsors for being a partner of the local government in public service.

Doctors from the Antique Provincial Health Office and private hospitals served as volunteers, who gave free medical consultations to Bugasong residents.