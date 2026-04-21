DOH recognizes Bataan General Hospital as a Family Planning Training Center

Dr. Dhick Talion (Regional FP Program Manager), with Ms. Sherill Aure (Training Specialist III and Head of the Human Resource Development Section) and Ms. Joan Rayza Herrera (Licensing Officer III, Regulation, Licensing, and Enforcement Division) were part of the assessment committee.

The DOH reported that a courtesy call was made to Medical Center Chief II Dr. Glory V. Baltazar, who expressed strong support for strengthening family planning services and capacity-building initiatives.

The validation process included the active participation of the Obstetrics-Gynecology Department, led by Chair Dr. Juvy Sampang, and the BGHMC FP Team headed by Dr. Abegail Val Famatiga.

Following a thorough assessment, BGHMC was found fully compliant with DOH standards—affirming its readiness to serve as a hub for quality FP training and service delivery.

This recognition marks another step forward in advancing accessible, high-quality reproductive health services for communities across Central Luzon.

FP Training Centers in the Philippines, often accredited by the DOH, provide competency-based training (FPCBT) to healthcare providers, focusing on contraceptive methods, counseling (GATHER approach), and service delivery.

Key training hubs include Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital and regional DOH centers, offering 3 to 5-day courses for doctors, nurses, and midwives.