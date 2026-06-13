Torreon slams Baldwin statement: 'Walang laman, no accountability'

"Walang laman, no accountability on his video statement," Torreon said during a press conference, noting that Baldwin merely expressed sympathy to the families without addressing the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. He added that Baterbonia's mother, Rovelyn, rejected the coach's public apology and instead wants a full account of what happened.

Torreon and fellow lawyer Jimmy Bondoc are representing the Baterbonia family on a pro bono basis as they seek answers and accountability over the deaths of the two players during a team-building activity in Aurora.

The lawyer also disclosed that he is verifying the authenticity of a video statement attributed to Efii Kalogirou, identified as Baldwin's wife, in which she claimed she had warned Ateneo that "children were not safe around him" and urged the university to remove him from campus. Torreon said the video could be significant if its authenticity is established.

"I will verify that video message," Torreon said, adding that it could be of great help to the case if proven to be genuine.