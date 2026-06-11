Explain Ateneo cagers’ deaths, Baldwin ordered

Tab Baldwin, the head coach of the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team, has been ordered by the Department of Labor (DoLE) to explain the circumstances behind the deaths of student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.
Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino ordered Baldwin to personally appear before him on 15 June at 10 a.m. to shed light on the fatal training activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.
An American-Kiwi, Baldwin was placed on leave by Ateneo officials while investigations are ongoing (See related story, Page 25).
In the subpoena issued by DoLE, Baldwin was directed to submit a written explanation detailing the nature of the 8 June team-building exercise, including the supervision arrangements and safety protocols during the activity.
The labor chief also ordered Baldwin to present proof that his Alien Employment Permit (AEP) covered the full scope of his coaching and supervisory duties, including off-campus training exercises such as the Aurora camp, where the tragedy occurred.
The move placed Baldwin and Ateneo’s off-season conditioning program at the center of a widening government investigation ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. into the deaths of the two athletes.
Deeper probe
“No foreign national working in this country is above the law regardless of their status, reputation, or the institution they represent,” Tolentino said.
The subpoena is part of a broader government effort to establish accountability for the deaths of Baterbonia, 19, and Adili, 21, who drowned after being swept away by strong sea currents.
Adili’s remains were to be flown to Nigeria after an autopsy requested by his family. Baterbonia’s mother also sought an autopsy of his body.
Initial police findings showed that four players were caught in the currents. Two were rescued, while Baterbonia and Adili were recovered unconscious 30 to 40 minutes later and were declared dead on arrival at a medical facility.
Reports have surfaced that Baldwin had subjected members of the Ateneo team to physically demanding training exercises for years. As of Thursday, Baldwin had not issued a public statement on the deaths.
Likewise, the Department of Justice has directed the National Bureau of Investigation to form a special task force to determine whether criminal charges should be filed, while the Commission on Higher Education has launched a separate fact-finding inquiry.
The NBI said its task force will examine whether the hazards of the Dipaculao location were properly assessed, whether adequate safety measures and supervision were in place, and whether there was any breach of duty by those responsible for organizing and overseeing the activity.
No foul play?
Baterbonia’s mother has continued to demand answers from Ateneo officials and coaching staff. She said she was not informed of the off-campus activity and only learned of her son’s death through social media reports.
She also questioned the university’s explanation and cited bruises she allegedly observed on her son’s body.
“It is important for the public to understand what a finding of ‘no foul play’ does and does not resolve,” the NBI said. “Such a finding speaks to the absence of intentional harm.”
“It does not, by itself, answer a separate and equally consequential question under our laws: whether these deaths resulted from negligence in the conduct of the activity,” the NBI said.
The probe comes after the Aurora Police Provincial Office released its initial findings indicating no foul play in the drowning incident.
Despite the police findings, the NBI said it has a responsibility to independently determine all circumstances surrounding the deaths.
“Our respect for the work of the local police does not displace the bureau’s duty to satisfy itself, independently and upon the evidence, of every circumstance surrounding this tragedy,” the agency said.
The investigations are expected to widen further as senators prepare to conduct a parallel probe.
Senators Bam Aquino, Bong Go and Robin Padilla are expected to file separate resolutions next week seeking a Senate inquiry into the deaths and the circumstances surrounding the off-campus training activity.
Looking for answers
Aquino, an Ateneo alumnus and chairman of the Senate committee on basic education, said the inquiry would seek answers from the parties concerned, particularly the coaching staff, and review safeguards governing school-organized activities outside campus.
Padilla said lawmakers owe it to the victims’ families and students nationwide to determine what happened and strengthen measures to prevent similar incidents.