Explain Ateneo cagers’ deaths, Baldwin ordered

Tab Baldwin, the head coach of the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team, has been ordered by the Department of Labor (DoLE) to explain the circumstances behind the deaths of student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino ordered Baldwin to personally appear before him on 15 June at 10 a.m. to shed light on the fatal training activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

An American-Kiwi, Baldwin was placed on leave by Ateneo officials while investigations are ongoing (See related story, Page 25).

In the subpoena issued by DoLE, Baldwin was directed to submit a written explanation detailing the nature of the 8 June team-building exercise, including the supervision arrangements and safety protocols during the activity.

The labor chief also ordered Baldwin to present proof that his Alien Employment Permit (AEP) covered the full scope of his coaching and supervisory duties, including off-campus training exercises such as the Aurora camp, where the tragedy occurred.

The move placed Baldwin and Ateneo’s off-season conditioning program at the center of a widening government investigation ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. into the deaths of the two athletes.