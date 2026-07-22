NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the businessman's complaint demonstrates that the Commission's doors are open to every ordinary citizen.

"Hindi kailangan ng kakilala para lumapit sa National Police Commission. Ang pinto ng NAPOLCOM ay bukas sa bawat ordinaryong mamamayan. Tayo ang pulis ng pulis," Calinisan said.

"May opisina tayo sa bawat rehiyon at sa maraming probinsya kaya hindi na kailangang pumunta sa Metro Manila. Kung naniniwala kayong kayo ay inabuso ng isang pulis, lumapit kayo sa amin, magsampa ng reklamo, at tulungan ninyo kaming buuin ang kaso sa pamamagitan ng inyong testimonya at ebidensya," he added.

The case of "Alias Jun" illustrates how the process works. He personally went to the NAPOLCOM Central Office, without intermediaries, and filed his complaint Tuesday following the 16 July 2026 incident in Baliwag City, Bulacan.

In his sworn affidavit, he alleged that several men, including police officers, tried to take him into custody by force without identifying themselves or presenting legal authority. He claimed they physically assaulted him, repeatedly pressured him to go with them against his will, and later entered private property without permission while pursuing him.

The administrative complaint names Police Master Sgt. Adonis Castro, Police Master Sgt. Joel Ladores, and Police Staff Sgt. Julio De Guzman Jr. He also filed separate criminal complaints for physical injuries, unjust vexation, grave coercion, slander by deed, and attempted kidnapping before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Baliwag.

The Commission has begun evaluating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Calinisan said accountability will follow wherever the evidence leads.

"Improper procedure was followed. Hindi tama ang pag-aresto. At the very least, kung ito ay valid implementation ng warrant, dapat may tamang koordinasyon at nasunod ang proseso. Pero hindi pa namin isinasara ang ibang anggulo. We will get to the bottom of this," Calinisan said.

Investigators are also looking into reports that the incident may have involved mistaken identity or other possible motives.

"Hindi namin ine-exclude ang posibilidad ng mistaken identity o iba pang motibo. Kung may mas malalim na dahilan sa likod ng insidenteng ito, tutukuyin natin iyon at isasampa ang tamang kaso laban sa sinumang dapat managot," he added.

Calinisan emphasized that while the vast majority of police officers serve with integrity, those who abuse their authority will be held accountable, regardless of who files the complaint.

"Uulitin ko: magtiwala tayo sa ating mga pulis. Malaki ang kanilang naitutulong sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating bansa. Ngunit may iilan pa ring tiwali at abusado. At uulitin ko rin, ang pulis ng pulis ay ang National Police Commission. Hindi kami magdadalawang-isip na papanagutin ang sinumang lalabag sa batas at sa tiwalang ibinigay ng taumbayan," Calinisan said.