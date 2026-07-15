The complainants alleged that Figueroa masterminded the killing of the driver after he refused to pay illegal collections, locally known as "butaw."

"Itigil n'yo na ang kotong mula sa araw na ito. Hindi dapat nangongotong ang pulis sa inyo, at hindi rin dapat kayo nagbibigay ng protection money. Ihinto po natin 'yan. Bawal po 'yan," Calinisan said during a press briefing.

He said NAPOLCOM would handle the complaint without compromise and impose the highest administrative penalties on police personnel found liable.

Calinisan also directed the commission's Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service to expedite the investigation and assured the complainants that the case would be resolved within 60 days in line with the agency's policy on the prompt disposition of administrative cases.

"We will not let go of this case. NAPOLCOM ang hahawak nitong kasong ito. Walang aregluhan, pasensyahan tayo rito," he said.

The commissioner said the investigation is part of NAPOLCOM's broader effort to rid the police organization of corrupt personnel.

"Lahat ng tumatanggap ng kotong sa jeepney drivers, kapag nalaman namin, tatanggalin namin sila sa serbisyo. In the same way na inuubos natin ang lahat ng tiwaling pulis," he added.

Calinisan also urged transport workers and other victims of police extortion to report abusive officers directly to NAPOLCOM, the National Capital Region Police Office, or the nearest police station.