Spotlight focused on Phl produce in major SoKor, HK trade expos

A Philippine pavilion will feature 15 priority export commodities, including banana, mango, durian, pineapple, cacao, avocado, pomelo, dragon fruit, rambutan, asparagus, okra, calamansi, dalandan, pili and ube.

Government strategy

The trade missions form part of the government’s strategy to diversify export destinations and increase global visibility for Philippine agricultural products amid rising competition in international markets.

The DA said it will organize business-to-business meetings, networking activities and market scanning sessions to help exporters establish new commercial partnerships with importers, distributors, retailers and other industry players.

The Philippine delegation will be led by the Agriculture undersecretary for High Value Crops and Agri-Fishery Export Development and Promotion, who will spearhead efforts to secure wider market access and strengthen the global positioning of locally produced commodities.

One of Asia’s biggest

Seoul Food 2026, scheduled from 9 to 12 June at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Seoul, is considered South Korea’s largest food trade exhibition and one of the biggest in Asia.

The event is expected to gather more than 1,600 exhibitors and over 45,000 trade visitors from around the world.

The DA will build on that exposure through its participation in Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong from 2 to 4 September. The event is expected to attract more than 760 exhibitors and around 14,000 professional buyers from across the fresh produce industry.

The agency said its return to Asia Fruit Logistica after several years underscores a renewed push to promote Philippine agricultural exports, boost export earnings and create long-term opportunities for farmers, producers and agribusiness enterprises.