DA eyes bigger export markets with Asia trade fairs

The agency will promote 15 priority export commodities—including banana, mango, durian, pineapple, cacao, avocado, pomelo, dragon fruit, rambutan, asparagus, okra, calamansi, dalandan, pili and ube—during Seoul Food 2026 and Asia Fruit Logistica. The trade missions aim to connect local producers with international buyers and strengthen the country's position in key export markets through business-to-business meetings, networking activities and market scanning sessions.

Seoul Food 2026, held from 9 to 12 June in Seoul, is expected to draw more than 1,600 exhibitors and 45,000 trade visitors, while Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong from 2 to 4 September will gather over 760 exhibitors and around 14,000 professional buyers. The DA said its renewed participation reflects its commitment to boosting agricultural exports, increasing farmers' incomes and creating long-term opportunities for the local agribusiness sector.